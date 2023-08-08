Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha in place of Rahul Gandhi.

Raising the issue of the Manipur crisis, the Congress MP said that PM Modi took a 'Maun Vrat' to not speak in the Parliament, hence the I.N.D.I.A alliance had to bring the 'No Confidence Motion' to break his silence.

Further, Gogoi also raised three questions to PM Modi as to why it took more than 80 days for him to break his silence on the Manipur crisis.



Also Read: Rahul Gandhi has a very valuable perspective on Manipur: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "PM took a 'maun vrat' to not speak in the Parliament. So, we had to bring the No Confidence Motion to break his silence. We have three questions for him - 1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak in Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? 3) Why has the PM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?"

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also alleged that PM Modi will have to accept that his double-engine government and the state government in Manipur have failed.

“Our demand was clear that PM Modi, being the head of the country, comes to the House, expresses sympathy, and all parties extend their support, and that Manipur gets a message that the Parliament is with them at this time of crisis,” said the Congress MP.



