Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh attended the inauguration of the Museum of Valour dedicated to Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, an event led by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This museum commemorates Major Khathing, a heroic Manipuri Tangkhul Naga, who is celebrated for his enduring sacrifices and bravery in securing Tawang as part of India.

On the sidelines of the function, CM Biren Singh expressed his gratitude to the Arunachal Pradesh government for recognizing Major Khathing’s contributions. He acknowledged the significant steps taken by Manipur as well, mentioning that the state government has allocated Rs 3 crore to establish a memorial in his honor. However, ongoing efforts to select an appropriate site, either at his birthplace in Mantripukhri or a central location, have delayed the project further, compounded by recent elections and the present situation in Manipur.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to Major Khathing’s leadership and bravery, recalling that when China laid claim to Tawang, it was Major Khathing who led his soldiers, raised the Indian flag, and affirmed Tawang as an inseparable part of India. "Major Khathing was not only a man of great sacrifice but also a visionary leader," he said, emphasizing the importance of keeping his legacy alive. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also honored Major Khathing’s contributions in his remarks, underscoring the enduring gratitude the nation holds for his bravery.

CM Biren Singh concluded by saying that Major Khathing’s sacrifices must be remembered for generations to come, serving as a reminder of his unparalleled dedication to the nation.

Also read: Assam: Massive fire engulfs cotton warehouse in Silchar’s Janiganj amid Diwali celebrations