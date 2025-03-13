Security forces in Manipur arrested three individuals, including a Myanmar national, and seized a large quantity of narcotics in two separate operations on March 12, 2025.

Security forces arrested Hery (32), a resident of Tamu, Myanmar, near New Shijang village under Moreh Police Station, Tengnoupal District, while he was travelling on a bike from Haolenphai.

Authorities seized 4.4 kg of WIY tablets, a mobile phone, a two-wheeler, and an individual MSF appointment card from his possession.



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In a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested two individuals, Thao David Chothe (21) and Yulung Jefferson Chothe (23), near the Winger parking area at North AOC, Imphal West District. A total of 47.6 kg of suspected ganja was recovered from them.

Authorities have intensified anti-narcotics operations across the state as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and cross-border smuggling activities.