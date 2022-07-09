The National Unity Government (NUG) of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar yesterday condemned the junta aligned Pyu Saw Htee militia in Sagaing Region's Tamu Township for its alleged at the Tamu township at the Indo-Myanmar border.

The NUG is a Myanmar gmanovernment in exile formed by the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, a group of elected lawmakers and members of parliament ousted in the 2021 Myanmar coup d'état.

P. Mohan, aged 28, and Aiyanar, 35, belonging to the Tamil community, were mysteriously killed on July 5 last causing massive outrage at the Indo-Myanmar border area. Their bodies were reportedly cremated and disposed on the same day without informing the Indian authorities.

The NUG in its communique stated that the duo – drivers who were staying at Manipur’s Moreh town about 6 km away from Tamu – were killed by the Pyu Saw Htee.

According to the NUG’s statement, Pyu Saw Htee members Phoe Sein and Zaw Ye carried out the killings under the direction of a certain Maung Lay Win.

Meanwhile, Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the Military Council, denying the charges, has accused the members of the People’s Defense Forces (PDF) instead. The PDF is the armed wing of the National Unity Government.

The PDF was quick to issue a clarification wherein it denied the Military Council’s allegations.

The PDF in its communique instead claimed that the Pyu Saw Htee had “committed extra-judicial killings and looted some amount of money and jewelry from the victims.”

It further alleged that the junta “refused to return the dead bodies to the bereaved families and tried to fabricate the evidence.”

The NUG has stated that “this case is clearly one of the many issues that highlight the fact that Myanmar issue is not just an internal affair but a safeguard for all, which threatens the security and peace of the countries in the region.”