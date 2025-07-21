Naga body warns Modi Govt: Dismantle SoO camps or face “irreversible unrest” in Manipur

In a strongly-worded memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) has demanded the immediate dismantling of all Suspension of Operations (SoO) camps belonging to Kuki militant groups located in or around Naga ancestral territories in Manipur.

The FNCC, representing various Naga communities, has accused the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) — both signatories of the SoO agreement — of repeatedly violating its terms.

Citing a long list of alleged crimes and violent acts between 2023 and 2025, including extortion, assaults, kidnappings, and the burning of villages, the FNCC warned that the agreement has become a “sanctuary for armed criminals” rather than a tool for peace.

“The continued presence and reported relocation of SoO camps into Naga areas represent a direct threat to communal harmony, constitutional order, and national security,” the memorandum stated. It went further to caution that any attempt to forcibly impose such camps in Naga regions will be seen as an act of aggression, referencing the deadly May 3, 2023 violence as a grim reminder of the potential fallout.



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Calling for the total abrogation of the SoO pact, the FNCC also demanded an independent inquiry into all violations, the immediate halt of controversial road constructions like the “German” and “Tiger” roads, and a clear assurance that no proposed ‘Separate Kuki Administration’ would encroach upon Naga ancestral land.

The statement concluded with a stark warning: “Peace cannot and will not be maintained at the cost of our dignity, land, and safety.”

With tensions still raw from recent ethnic violence in Manipur, the FNCC’s demands add fresh pressure on the Centre to reassess its internal security strategy and peace accords in the region.