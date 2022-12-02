All Naga Students Association Manipur (ANSAM) on December 1 submitted a memorandum to the Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee and the Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister.

In their memorandum, the ANSAM justified its stand against the ST status demanded by the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee of Manipur (STDCM).

The ANSAM also pointed out that the tribals of Manipur are neither safeguarded by the sixth scheduled nor are administered within the "Tribal Areas" of the Fifth Scheduled.

Notably, STDCM believes that it is the birthright of the Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

''The state administration has the right to convene all interested parties and discuss any concerns they may have about including Meiteis on the ST list as well as any objections they may have,'' L Lokendra STDCM working president had said while speaking to media on November 15.

Lokendra also said that everyone has the right to express their opinion as democracy prevails in the nation.

Commenting on ATSUM's objections, Lokendra said that the latter has every right to object to the STDCM's demand.

''Let the people object. It is the government who should settle this objection and consult everyone to resolve issues once and for all,'' he added.

Notably, STDCM is demanding that the Meiteis should be included in Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for long.

On October 22, STDCM met the state's social welfare minister Heikham Dingo in Imphal and urged him to help them for the inclusion of Meiteis in the ST list of India.

The minister had assured them to recommend their memorandum to the state's Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

However, the minister had said earlier that since the state is inhabited by different communities, it becomes difficult to fulfill demand as there is a difference in opinions and interests.

In addition to this, STDCM had also met CAF and PD Minister L Susindro who had assured them of taking necessary steps in convening the same with the Chief Minister and other cabinet colleagues.

Also read: Manipur: Birthright of Meiteis to be in ST list, claims Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee