NER-WHRO issues appeal for peace between Kuki and Naga communities

In a heartfelt appeal for unity and healing, the North East Region – World Human Rights Organisation (NER-WHRO) has urged the Kuki and Naga communities to uphold peace, mutual respect, and brotherhood amid escalating tensions in the region.

The appeal, issued by NER-WHRO General Secretary Chonlalpaul Kipgen, underscores the organisation’s steadfast commitment to human dignity, non-violence, and peaceful coexistence among all communities in the North East.

“God created us to live together in harmony, to uplift one another—not to be torn apart by hatred and discord,” said Kipgen. “As followers of Jesus Christ, we must live out the message of love, forgiveness, and unity, especially in trying times.”



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Citing the wisdom of Albert Einstein, Kipgen reminded, “Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.” Drawing from Christian teachings, the statement invoked powerful biblical passages to call for reconciliation: “Pursue peace with all men, and holiness, without which no one will see the Lord.” – Hebrews 12:14, and “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” – Matthew 5:9.

He also echoed the enduring words of Mother Teresa: “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”

Kipgen urged both communities to rise above conflict and reach out with compassion and empathy. “Let this be a time of reconciliation, not retaliation; peace, not provocation. We are called to be peacemakers, not instigators of division. Let us walk as children of light, bearing witness to Christ through our actions.”

As tensions simmer, the NER-WHRO’s message stands as a vital reminder of the power of faith, understanding, and shared humanity in bridging divides and building lasting peace.