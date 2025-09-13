‘Never under same roof again’: 10 Kuki MLAs demand separate union territory from PM Modi in Manipur

A group of 10 legislators from Manipur submitted a joint memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first-ever visit to Churachandpur, appealing for an early political settlement and the creation of a separate Union Territory with a legislature.

The memorandum, signed by MLAs cutting across BJP, KPA and Independent affiliations, stated that the minority community had been subjected to unprecedented “ethnic persecution” in Manipur, alleging state complicity in violence that forced them out of the valley areas.

“We can now live in peace only as good neighbours, never under the same roof again,” the memorandum declared, asserting that separation was the only way to ensure lasting peace, justice, and security for their people.



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The signatories included Vungzagin Valte (BJP, Thanlon), Ngursanglur Sanate (BJP, Tipaimukh), Chinlunthang Manlun (KPA, Singngat), Letzamang Haokip (BJP, Henglep), Paolienlal Haokip (BJP, Saikot), Lallianmang Khaute (BJP, Churachandpur), Letpao Haokip (BJP, Tengnoupal), Kimneo Hangshing (KPA, Saikul), Haokholet Kipgen (Independent, Saitu) and Nemcha Kipgen (BJP, Kangpokpi).

The MLAs expressed hope that Modi’s visit would mark a “historic shift” in Manipur’s political future and urged him to expedite dialogue on their demand. “This alone, we believe, will bring lasting peace and a sense of security, justice, and belonging to our people,” the memorandum stated.

The appeal comes at a time when the Prime Minister, during his address in Churachandpur, stressed peace, reconciliation and development, announcing special packages and resettlement plans for displaced families.