The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Lunminsei Kipgen, also known by the aliases Langinmang, Mang, and Levi, in connection with the brutal murder of four civilians on January 18, 2024, in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

Kipgen, a resident of Manipur, is currently detained in Guwahati jail. This arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the heinous crime, as confirmed by NIA sources.

The arrest comes as a breakthrough in the investigation into the brutal killings that occurred on January 18, 2024. Armed assailants had mercilessly murdered four civilians near the water treatment plant in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, Bishnupur, by opening indiscriminate fire with sophisticated weapons.

The NIA, which registered the case RC-01/2024/NIA/IMP on February 9, 2024, found evidence linking Kipgen to the fatal attack. Investigation revealed his active involvement in the violence, which is part of the ongoing ethnic unrest and violence in Manipur. Kipgen, formerly associated with the Kuki militant outfit KNF (P), had reportedly joined another Kuki militant organization, the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), during the current wave of violence and participated in the ghastly killings.

The arrest marks a significant step towards bringing justice to the victims and addressing the escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur. The NIA's efforts signify a concerted attempt to curb violence and restore peace in the region amidst the ongoing turmoil.

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