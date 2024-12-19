In response to growing security concerns stemming from the influx of individuals from neighboring countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has reinstated the Protected Area Regime in the states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland.



As part of this measure, the movement of foreigners to Manipur will be closely monitored, and they will be required to obtain Protected Area Permits (PAP) in compliance with the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.

The State Government upon investigation claimed that no such organization as Kuki-Zo Council exists within the state, and the legitimacy of this group is highly questionable. Notably, the government has cited Lamka as headquarters of the Kuki-Zo Council does not exist in Manipur.

The Manipur police have launched an active investigation into the matter, with an FIR soon to be filed in order to determine the intent and authenticity behind these misleading activities.

Authorities have urged the people of Manipur to exercise caution and disregard statements from dubious organizations that seem intent on causing confusion and unrest.



Also read: Manipur government denounces 'false claims' by Kuki-Zo Council, urges vigilance