In Saikul Assembly Constituency of Kangpokpi district in Manipur, residents have taken up arms to safeguard their communities and land, although they vehemently deny any association with militant groups. The area has experienced significant violence, with numerous villages being burned down, causing distress and displacement among the local population.

The recent visit of Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, coincided with a surge in arson attacks, resulting in the destruction of 25 additional villages within the sub-division. In response to the volatile situation, the community rallied together and established over 41 relief camps, accommodating more than 4,200 internally displaced persons.

To coordinate efforts and effectively manage the crisis, a committee was formed under the leadership of Kuki Inpi Saikul gamkai. The committee consists of representatives responsible for finance, defense, media and security, medical and sanitation, relief operations, data management, external affairs, transportation, hospitality, FIR-related matters, and ambulance services.

In peripheral areas surrounding Saikul Assembly Constituency, villagers, primarily men, can be seen patrolling Gangpijang village, located approximately 7 kilometers from the Sub Divisional Headquarters, armed with licensed firearms. The village volunteers firmly state that their intention is to protect and defend their people, land, and villages, and they have no affiliation with any militant organizations, contrary to accusations made by the Meitei community.

The villagers express frustration at being falsely accused by the Meitei community whenever conflicts arise, claiming that they are merely defending themselves and have never initiated any attacks. They emphasize that their use of licensed guns is solely for defensive purposes, and no militant outfits have ever been involved in their actions.

Furthermore, the volunteers clarify that due to their village's location in peripheral areas, individuals from neighboring villages have joined forces, forming a rotational duty system to ensure the protection of their land and people. It is important to note that all gunmen possess valid gun licenses.

Goupu Chongloi, overseeing the relief camps and distribution of relief materials, acknowledges the initial scarcity of resources. However, through contributions from local churches, village chiefs, and individual donors, they have been able to meet the essential needs of the internally displaced persons. Additional support has been received from organizations such as the Naga People's Organization, Kuki Inpi, KSO from Nagaland, the Indian Red Cross Society, NEIGRIMS Shillong, and various other organizations from Bangalore and other cities.

Despite the challenges faced in securing sufficient medicine and other essential supplies, Chongloi expresses gratitude for the contributions received. However, he notes that the current stock will only sustain the relief efforts for a period of 4 to 5 days, highlighting the need for continuous support.

Throughout Saikul Sub Division, the National Flag, or tricolor, can be seen prominently displayed along roadways and in households and market areas. This display serves as a symbol of faith in the Indian Constitution, providing a sense of security and unity during challenging times.

Chongloi explained that even if the Government of Manipur failed them, they still have faith in the Constitution and that they feel safe under the fluttering tricolor.

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