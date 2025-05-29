The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reached a significant engineering milestone with the completion of girder launching on the Noney Bridge in Manipur. Known as Bridge No. 164, this structure is hailed as the world's tallest railway pier bridge, featuring piers P3 and P4, which rise to 141 metres.

This development is integral to the 111 km long Jiribam - Imphal Railway line project, which aims to enhance connectivity in the region.

The Noney Bridge, part of the ambitious railway project, comprises a series of steel spans arranged as 1x71.5m + 5x106m + 1x71.5m + 1x30m, designed to ensure structural stability. The bridge can endure the challenging terrain and environmental conditions characteristic of the area, underscoring its importance in the regional transport network. The successful completion of its superstructure reflects the dedication and expertise of the teams involved.



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The Jiribam - Imphal railway project is seen as a crucial connectivity initiative for the North-eastern region. The section from Jiribam to Khongsang, spanning 55.36 km, was commissioned in September 2022 and currently operates regular goods train services. This railway line plays a vital role in transporting essential commodities, serving as a lifeline for the region.

As efforts continue, future segments, including the Khongsang - Noney (18.25 km) and Noney - Imphal (37.02 km) sections, are scheduled for commissioning in the coming years. Upon completion, the Jiribam – Imphal railway line is expected to transform connectivity in Manipur, driving economic growth and fostering regional development.

The completion of the bridge's girder launching marks a significant achievement, showcasing the meticulous planning and cutting-edge construction techniques employed by the NFR. The project is being praised for its innovative engineering solutions, tailored to meet the complex geological and climatic challenges of the region.

This milestone not only highlights the engineering prowess of the NFR but also signifies a crucial step towards improved infrastructure in the North-eastern region of India. As the railway project advances, it promises to enhance connectivity and boost economic opportunities for the region.