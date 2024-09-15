The Naga People's Front (NPF) Manipur State Unit has strongly condemned the bombing at the residence of Khashim Vashum, Minister of Transport, Veterinary, and Animal Husbandry, on the night of September 14 in Ukhrul's Hamleikhong Colony. The attack, which involved the detonation of an explosive device, has been labeled a "despicable crime" by the party.

In a statement issued today, the NPF described the act as a cowardly attempt to disturb the peace in Ukhrul. The party expressed grave concern over the disregard for human lives and the creation of fear within the community, calling the attack unacceptable in a civilized society.

The NPF stated that violence should never replace dialogue and mutual understanding, especially as Manipur continues to grapple with ongoing ethnic violence. Extending solidarity to Minister Vashum and his family, the party urged citizens to reject violence and unite against such acts of terror.

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