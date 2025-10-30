Over 10 kg raw opium seized in Manipur’s Churachandpur, three arrested

Security forces seized nearly 11 kilograms of raw opium and apprehended three alleged traffickers during an operation near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday, October 29.

The operation, conducted by the Assam Rifles on October 28 at the Behiang check post under Behiang Police Station, led to the recovery of approximately 11 kg of opium hidden in two two-wheelers. Two mobile phones were also seized during the raid.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Thangkhanthawng (33) of Kannan Veng, Churachandpur district; Limminthang alias L. Khongsai (34) of Moreh Ward No. 9, currently residing at Tuibong, Churachandpur; and Thangjalet alias Letneu (31) of K. Nivangphai, Churachandpur district.

All three accused, along with the seized contraband and items, were handed over to Behiang Police Station for further legal action.



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