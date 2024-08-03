Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed that more than 10,000 illegal immigrants have been detected in Manipur in the past five years.

This was stated during the 6th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on Friday as a response to a query raised by Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar Singh.

Biren said this while replying to a question from MLA Surjakumar Okram said that altogether 10,675 illegal immigrants from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Norway, China and Nepal were identified in the past five years.

As per the information provided, district-wise distribution of illegal immigrants are Imphal West-11, Imphal East-1, Bishnupur-1, Thoubal-1, Kakching-6, Churachandpur-150, Chandel-1,895, Tengnoupal-2,406, Ukhrul-3, Kangpokpi-2 and Kamjong-6,199.

He further said that around 85 illegal immigrants were deported. Around 143 immigrants are in the detention centre. The state government has incurred Rs 85.55 lakh for the maintenance of detainees in the centre.



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CM also informed that a committee was also formed following a government order issued on March 24 last year to conduct a verification drive for the identification of illegal immigrants in Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong and Pherzawl districts. Before the onset of the crisis, the committee had detected 2,480 illegal Myanmar immigrants.

The central government has announced the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border. Border fencing work has already started. A total length of 9.214 km of border fencing has been completed between border pillars 79 to 81, said Biren.

He continued and said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved border fencing of 120km in Manipur. A proposal has been submitted to the concerned ministry for 80 km. Sanction has been accorded, and physical work has commenced for a stretch of 21.86km, Singh said.

Further, the Centre has instructed the state government to finalise the stretches for the construction of a fence for the remaining portion of the border to cover its entire length in Manipur.

Stating about steps taken up by state authority, he said that district police are on vigil to control the influx of illegal immigrants by conducting mobile frisking and checking in vulnerable areas. The process is going on to establish six police stations and 34 police outposts in the border areas of the state as well.

The state government has appointed civil and police nodal officers in five border districts to check and monitor illegal immigrants in the border district, the chief minister said.