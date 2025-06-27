Over 50 per cent crimes linked to refugees in Mizoram: Minister

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga has expressed deep concern over the rising crime rate in the state, revealing that more than 50 per cent of recent criminal cases are linked to individuals who have taken refuge in Mizoram from neighbouring countries and other Indian states.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on Friday, Sapdanga stated that more than 30,000 refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur are currently sheltering in Mizoram. He said that a significant number of criminal cases have been traced back to these populations, particularly those crossing the international borders from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The Home Minister attributed the influx to a series of crises in the neighbouring regions. Myanmar nationals began arriving after the military coup in February 2021, while refugees from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts entered the state in 2022 following a military crackdown against ethnic insurgents. Additionally, thousands of Kuki-Zo people from Manipur sought refuge in Mizoram after ethnic clashes erupted with the Meitei community in May 2023.

“The crime rate in Mizoram is on the rise, and more than half of these crimes are linked to people who have entered the state illegally or are staying as refugees,” Sapdanga said. He noted that this has posed a significant law and order challenge for the state administration.



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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday announced that the government is considering confiscating Myanmar government-issued identity documents of those refugees who repeatedly cross the international border and violate Indian laws. The move is aimed at curbing the misuse of cross-border access and enforcing stronger regulation.

Most of the Myanmar nationals in Mizoram belong to the Chin community, which shares deep ethnic and cultural ties with the Mizos. Similarly, the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi people from Manipur and Bawm tribe members from Bangladesh also have kinship links with the native population in Mizoram.

In a strong message to law enforcement, Sapdanga said that police personnel unable to perform their duties effectively would be advised to opt for voluntary retirement. “Those who are ineligible for voluntary retirement will be encouraged to take a special retirement package,” he added. The step is part of broader police reforms aimed at improving the force's efficiency and response capabilities.

The Home Minister also stressed the role of civil society in maintaining law and order, calling for the strengthening of village defence parties across the state. “Community vigilance and cooperation will be vital to maintaining peace and order in these challenging times,” he said.

The state government is expected to announce further measures to regulate the refugee population and tackle the associated security concerns in the coming weeks.