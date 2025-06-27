Mizoram mulls confiscating IDs of Myanmar refugees repeatedly crossing border: CM

The Mizoram government is contemplating the confiscation of identity cards belonging to Myanmar refugees who repeatedly cross the international border, violating Indian laws during their stay, an official confirmed on Friday.

During a high-level meeting with the Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary and Protector General of Emigrants, Surinder Bhagat, held in Aizawl on Thursday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed concern over the conduct of certain refugees.

"While many refugees are law-abiding, there are some who continue to cross the border to and from Myanmar, exploiting the ongoing crisis there," the CM told Bhagat. He warned that the state will take stern action against those misusing the shelter provided, including seizing their Myanmar-issued identity documents.

The CM further informed that the biometric registration of Myanmar refugees sheltering in Mizoram is expected to begin in July. This move is aimed at better managing and monitoring the refugee population in the state, which has seen a significant influx since the 2021 military coup in Myanmar.



Also Read: Mizoram launches detox centre to tackle rising drug abuse among youth

In addition, Lalduhoma raised the issue of illegal overseas recruitment by some placement agencies operating in Mizoram, which have been sending youths abroad without proper authorisation. He informed that the state government has already revoked the licences of such agencies and sought prosecution sanction orders from the Protector General of Emigrants to initiate legal proceedings.

Urging citizens to be cautious, PGE Surinder Bhagat advised people to verify the credibility of recruitment agencies before seeking employment opportunities overseas, to avoid falling victim to fraud and exploitation.

These developments come amid ongoing efforts by the Mizoram government to manage both refugee affairs and labor migration in a legal and structured manner.