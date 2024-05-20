More than 90 medical students from Manipur studying in different medical colleges in Kyrgyzstan have sought safe passage to India after situation continues to remain tense following attacks on foreign students.

As per reports, 95 medical students from Manipur claim their life to be at risk following protests and attacks by locals of Kyrgyzstan on foreign students over 'growing numbers of migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Egypt and other countries".

An X user, Sonia Nepram took to the microblogging site and wrote, "95 Manipuri Medical students studying in Kyrgyzstan facing life risk amidst escalating violence, seeks for safe passage to India.”

The Indian government has urged its citizens in Kyrgyzstan to remain indoors following reports of attacks on foreign students and protests in Bishkek.

The protests were reportedly due to concerns about the increasing number of migrants from countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Egypt, among others.

The Indian Consulate has informed that they are in constant contact with the students and have advised them to contact the embassy in case of any issues. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar also advised students to stay in touch with the embassy and stated that the situation is currently calm.

Approximately 15,000 Indian students, primarily enrolled in medical colleges and universities, are estimated to be in Kyrgyzstan. Tensions arose after an altercation between local and foreign students at a hostel on May 13, leading to protests against what was perceived as lenient treatment of foreigners involved in the fight. While the Kyrgyz government claims to have the situation under control, riot police remain deployed in parts of the capital as large crowds gathered to protest the alleged fight between the students.

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