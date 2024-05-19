The Western Angami Youth Organisation (WAYO), Nagaland has announced a public rally on May 20, 2024, to protest the alleged murder of Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou, Personal Assistant to the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima.

The tragic incident, which occurred on the evening of May 18 at Phool Bari, Kohima, involved two young men, Neizosetuo Kire and Khrietsonyü Whuorie, both from Kohima village.

In response to this grievous event, WAYO is calling upon all Western Angami citizens to participate in the solidarity march. The rally is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. from Paramedical Junction and will proceed to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Kohima, where a memorandum will be submitted.

WAYO urges all participants to gather at the starting point by 9:30 a.m. to ensure the rally commences on time and proceeds smoothly. This march aims to express collective grief and demand justice for the untimely death of Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou.

Also read: Nagaland: Elderly man dies after traffic scuffle, 2 arrested