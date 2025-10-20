Peaceful dialogue only way forward in Manipur, says DGP Rajiv Singh

Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh on Sunday emphasised that peaceful dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in the state.

Speaking during the 134th Raising Day celebration of the Manipur Police, Singh acknowledged the immense challenges the force has faced since violence broke out in May 2023 but reaffirmed the police’s commitment to restoring peace and normalcy.

“These are very challenging times, but we have been tackling them with the best possible strength and cooperation of everyone,” Singh said. “There are problems that we are trying to solve at the earliest because we also want peace and normalcy as quickly as possible. Things have improved over the last one and a half years,” he added.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since the ethnic violence erupted, leading to large-scale displacement and destruction of property.

The DGP urged members of both communities to come forward for talks, stressing that reconciliation through dialogue, not force, was the only sustainable solution. “The only solution to this problem is peaceful dialogue between both communities by taking into account all stakeholders,” Singh said.



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He also reiterated that the Manipur Police is a “civilian-friendly force” and dismissed allegations of bias in handling the situation. “There are sporadic incidents of arson and firing, but the security forces are alert, and everybody is on the job to ensure the situation does not escalate,” he added.

Highlighting security operations, Singh revealed that more than 30,000 rounds of ammunition and 3,014 illegal arms had been recovered so far. He said over 1,000 illegally possessed weapons, along with 15,000 rounds of ammunition, have been voluntarily surrendered before security forces.

During the event, the DGP also presented awards to several police officers for their outstanding service. Among them was Kangpokpi Police Station, which received the DGP Trophy for Best Police Station 2025.

The Manipur Police Raising Day parade included contingents of 1 Manipur Rifles, with Governor Anusuiya Uikey gracing the ceremony. Commonwealth gold medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was also honoured during the event.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned earlier this year, with the state assembly placed under suspended animation.