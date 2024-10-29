In a significant push towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, launched, and laid the foundation stone for a series of projects valued at over Rs 12,850 crore at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi today. The extensive initiative, which includes projects across several states, aims to elevate medical facilities, foster innovation in healthcare, and ensure access to quality treatment for every citizen.

Among the attendees was Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who participated virtually from the District Hospital in Thoubal. Through video conferencing, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a critical care block at Thoubal’s District Hospital, which will be established under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) with an estimated budget of Rs 16 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Biren Singh emphasized his government's commitment to healthcare, referencing the launch of the Chief Ministergi Hakshel gi Tengbang (CMHT) in 2018, designed to provide cashless medical care for low-income families. He highlighted that this state initiative complements the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), introduced by Prime Minister Modi the same year, which enables senior citizens over 70 to receive up to ₹5 lakh in cashless treatment at affiliated hospitals, regardless of income.

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Expanding on the state’s proactive policies, Singh underlined the government's "War on Drugs" campaign, aimed at securing the future for Manipur’s youth. He also mentioned concerns regarding illegal immigration, noting that individuals with fake Aadhaar cards pose significant risks to the local population. Singh detailed how recent legislation now requires cabinet approval for any land transactions within the state, an effort aimed at safeguarding indigenous communities.

In alignment with national health goals, Singh further expressed optimism about the Central initiative to open medical colleges in each district, hinting that Manipur’s districts, particularly Thoubal and Ukhrul, may see additional medical colleges in the future. The event also witnessed the launch of Manipur’s revised State Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health, demonstrating the state's commitment to a comprehensive approach to health and environmental challenges.

The event saw participation from notable officials, including ministers, MLAs, and senior health and police officials from Thoubal, reinforcing the government’s collective resolve to uplift the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.