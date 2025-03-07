Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s understanding of Manipur’s crisis is more crucial than merely visiting the state, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday, defending the Prime Minister’s absence from Manipur despite repeated opposition demands. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Rijiju asserted that Modi has a hands-on approach to resolving the ethnic violence and is committed to a long-term solution.

India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai questioned Rijiju about why Modi had not visited Manipur in 20 months despite making 60 visits to the Northeast. “I have to pivot to ask you, though, since you're the minister, in a way the face from the Northeast, the Prime Minister has done 60 visits to the Northeast, more than any other Prime Minister put together in the past, and yet he hasn’t gone even once to Manipur in 20 months,” Sardesai asked.

Rijiju dismissed the opposition’s demands, arguing that a visit alone would not solve the crisis. “The Prime Minister should know the problem—that is more important. Visiting and making a statement is another thing,” he said. He further insisted that "Modi is the only Prime Minister" who has sought to address the root causes of Manipur’s ethnic tensions to ensure a lasting resolution.

The minister acknowledged the severity of the ongoing ethnic violence, which has resulted in over 200 deaths, but stressed that the conflict is between communities and not against the Indian state. He noted that in the past when Manipur experienced similar unrest, government intervention was minimal.

“There were times when Manipur went through a civil war-like situation. Meiteis, Kukis, and Nagas clashed on numerous occasions, leading to years of isolation, economic blockades, and thousands of killings. On one occasion, more than 1,000 people were killed, and when the question was raised in Parliament, the only response was a short written reply from the Minister of State,” he said.

He pointed out that in those instances, senior officials did not visit the state, and a mere Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs had made a brief day-long visit.

In contrast, Rijiju praised Home Minister Amit Shah for his direct involvement in handling the crisis. “Home Minister Amit Shah ji visited. Stayed there for four days in the beginning and appealed to all the warring factions to surrender their arms. Without dialogue, you can’t bring peace,” he said, emphasising that disarmament was a necessary step toward resolving the conflict.

He also highlighted that after the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, the Governor had called for surrendering arms, and positive developments were emerging. “Arms are being surrendered .. good news is coming,” he said.

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Rejecting allegations that the government was ignoring Manipur, Rijiju reiterated that peace-building required patience and dialogue rather than force. “The unfortunate incident we saw in the past year is not a struggle against the Indian state. It is an unfortunate conflict between two communities. The Government of India cannot use force to bring peace; you have to appeal,” he explained.

He also credited Modi’s leadership for the BJP’s success in the Northeast, stating that people in the region are drawn to the Prime Minister’s vision. “The reason why the BJP has flourished in the Northeast in the past decade is because everyone is attracted to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to offer for the future of the region,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he added, “What could not be done in 65 years, the BJP has done in 10 years.”

Despite acknowledging the severity of the crisis, Rijiju remained optimistic about the future of Manipur. “I am very hopeful. With the hands-on approach of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister driving this effort, we all are equally focused and concerned. With the support and cooperation of all factions in the state of Manipur, we will bring peace and normalcy back,” he said.

He concluded by emphasising the Northeast’s progress under the current administration. “So much development has happened in the Northeast. One unfortunate incident in Manipur is bringing a kind of bad image, which is unfortunate. But I am very hopeful for the near future.”

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