Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (PRO) outfit, identified as Sapam Jamesbond (25), also known as Nganba, from Singjamei Makha Kakwa Asem Leikai, near M/s KEN Automobile Works under Singjamei Police Station, Imphal West District.

The accused was allegedly involved in extortion activities, including issuing monetary demands and collecting funds from civilians, government offices, local Pradhans, businessmen, and shop owners.

During the arrest, law enforcement officials recovered the following items from his possession:

Two mobile handsets

Cash amounting to ₹800

One four-wheeler car

Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further links and potential associates involved in the extortion network.





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