Manipur Police on November 2 arrested a member of the insurgent group People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO) in the Kumbi area of Bishnupur District. The individual, identified as 32-year-old Nongmaithem Gunamani, also known as Allu, has reportedly been involved in a series of extortion activities in the region. During the arrest, law enforcement officers seized several items, including a 36-type hand grenade, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone.

In response to ongoing security concerns, joint operations by police and security forces were intensified, focusing on vulnerable hill and valley districts. These operations include extensive search missions and area control efforts to mitigate insurgency threats and maintain stability.

In addition to these efforts, the authorities ensured the safe passage of 309 vehicles carrying essential supplies along Manipur's major highways, National Highways 37 and 2, amid heightened security. Vulnerable segments along these routes have been closely monitored, with security convoys deployed to prevent disruptions and ensure the secure movement of goods.

Manipur Police further implemented a network of 110 checkpoints, or Nakas, across various districts, including both hill and valley regions. As part of the security operation, nine individuals were detained for alleged violations, emphasizing the state's commitment to maintaining order and ensuring the safety of its residents amid heightened tensions.



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