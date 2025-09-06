Preparations in full swing at Kangla Fort ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit to Manipur

A massive stage is being erected at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal and cleaning as well as painting activities are underway in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur on September 13, officials said on Saturday.

Though officials remained tight-lipped about the exact purpose of the preparations, they confirmed that instructions had been issued to complete the works at the earliest. The prime minister’s proposed visit would be his first to the state since ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis broke out in May 2023.

“A grand stage is under construction at Kangla Fort in Imphal. Arrangements are being made to accommodate more than 15,000 people in front of the stage. Cleaning and painting activities inside the fort are also going on,” an official said.

Kangla Fort, regarded as the traditional seat of power of former Manipuri rulers, is witnessing a flurry of activity with construction materials brought in from outside the state and over 100 labourers engaged. Security personnel have also been deployed in greater numbers, with the identities of visitors to the fort being registered.



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Along the route between Imphal airport and Kangla Fort, covering nearly seven kilometres, road medians are being repainted and trees trimmed, the official added. Similar works are also being carried out at the Peace Ground in Churachandpur district headquarters.

“We are yet to receive any official communication on the PM’s visit. If he comes, we are going to ensure that Modi is given a grand reception,” a BJP leader in the state told PTI.

Opposition parties, however, have sharpened their criticism of the prime minister for not visiting the strife-torn state earlier, even as the violence has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands.

The Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly, whose tenure extends until 2027, is under suspended animation.