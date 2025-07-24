President’s Rule extended in Manipur for another 6 months

The President's Rule in Manipur has been extended for an additional six months, following a resolution moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha.

The extension will take effect from August 13, 2025.

The notice, admitted by the House, stated: “That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13th February, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13 August, 2025.”



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President's Rule was first imposed in the state on February 13, 2025, in the wake of prolonged ethnic violence and administrative breakdown.

The extension comes even as security remains tense in several parts of Manipur, with efforts at reconciliation and peacebuilding still underway. The central government is expected to use this period to stabilise the law-and-order situation and assess the feasibility of holding Assembly elections at a later date.



This is a developing story.