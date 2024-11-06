The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2024 is a new pilot initiative by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, designed to provide valuable internship opportunities for young people across India.

Here’s a summary of key details:

Scheme Overview:

Total Internships Available: 1.25 lakh across India, with 76 slots specifically for Manipur.

Objective: Empower youth with practical experience, boost employability, and build a skilled future workforce.

Duration: 12 months, including 6 months of hands-on experience.



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Eligibility Criteria: Age: 21-24 years.

Education: Completed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, Diploma, or graduation.

Income Limit: Family income must not exceed ₹8 lakhs in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Government Employment: No family member should be a government employee.

Stipend & Financial Support:

Monthly Stipend: ₹5,000, with ₹4,500 contributed by the government and ₹500 by the participating company.

One-Time Grant: ₹6,000 for incidental expenses during the internship.

Insurance Coverage: Provided under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, with premiums funded by the government.

Application Process:

Portal: Applications are to be submitted online at www.pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Deadline: 10th November 2024.

This pilot project aims to create a large-scale impact by providing internships to one crore youth in top 500 companies over five years.