Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme 2024: 1.25 lakh opportunities, 76 slots specifically for Manipur
The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2024 is a new pilot initiative by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, designed to provide valuable internship opportunities for young people across India.
The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2024 is a new pilot initiative by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, designed to provide valuable internship opportunities for young people across India.
Here’s a summary of key details:
Scheme Overview:
Total Internships Available: 1.25 lakh across India, with 76 slots specifically for Manipur.
Objective: Empower youth with practical experience, boost employability, and build a skilled future workforce.
Duration: 12 months, including 6 months of hands-on experience.
Also Read: Manipur launches free coaching programme for aspiring medical, engineering students
Eligibility Criteria: Age: 21-24 years.
Education: Completed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, Diploma, or graduation.
Income Limit: Family income must not exceed ₹8 lakhs in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Government Employment: No family member should be a government employee.
Stipend & Financial Support:
Monthly Stipend: ₹5,000, with ₹4,500 contributed by the government and ₹500 by the participating company.
One-Time Grant: ₹6,000 for incidental expenses during the internship.
Insurance Coverage: Provided under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, with premiums funded by the government.
Application Process:
Portal: Applications are to be submitted online at www.pminternship.mca.gov.in.
Deadline: 10th November 2024.
This pilot project aims to create a large-scale impact by providing internships to one crore youth in top 500 companies over five years.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today