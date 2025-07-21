Puneet Kumar Goel takes charge as Manipur Chief Secretary

Manipur witnessed a significant administrative transition on Monday as Puneet Kumar Goel officially assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary of the state, succeeding Prashant Kumar Singh.

The handover ceremony was held at the Old Secretariat building in Imphal, marking a new chapter in the state's bureaucratic leadership.

Goel, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was appointed to the post by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on July 16. He arrived in Imphal on Sunday and was received by a delegation of senior officials led by Commissioner (Home) Ashok Kumar.

An official statement noted, “The Manipur government marked a transition in administrative leadership with the official handover of charge from outgoing Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh to newly appointed CS Puneet Kumar Goel.” Senior department heads and officials present at the event extended their gratitude to Singh for his committed service and also conveyed their best wishes to Goel.



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Goel’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture for Manipur, which continues to reel under the impact of prolonged ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Since the outbreak of unrest in May 2023, over 260 lives have been lost and thousands have been displaced.

In light of the deteriorating situation, the Central Government imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. While the state assembly remains in suspended animation, the new chief secretary is expected to play a pivotal role in managing the administrative machinery during this volatile period.

Observers believe that Goel's leadership will be critical in restoring order, strengthening governance, and facilitating reconciliation efforts in the strife-torn state.