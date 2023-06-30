Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was on a two-day visit to violence-hit state of Manipur, has left for Delhi after meeting Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on June 30.

Rahul Gandhi also met the victims of violence at the relief camps and met party leaders, United Naga Council leaders and representatives of civil society organisation members.

In an Instagram post, the former Congress MP said, “It’s hearbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur. There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet”.

Appealing for peace in the conflict-hit state, Rahul added, “The most important thing Manipur needs now is Peace – to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people. All our efforts must unite towards the goal”.

On first day of his visit, Rahul Gandhi met the violence-affected people in Manipur’s Churachandapur on the first day of his two-day visit to the state that has seen ethnic violence.

Congress leaders, who earlier alleged that the authorities were preventing him from meeting victims, later said the administration did not permit him to come to Moirang.

Before leaving for Delhi, Rahul Gandhi while speaking to the media stated that he was not here to make any political statement but extend support to the people affected by the violence that has been raging since May 3, 2023.

Also read : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to meet Manipur Governor at 1.30 pm today