Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal in Manipur for the next leg of his visit to the violence-hit state after visiting a relief camp in Jiribam and Silchar in Assam, where he met flood-affected people.

He received a warm welcome from the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) at the Imphal airport. The senior Congress leaders, MPCC members and local supporters gathered at the airport to greet the Gandhi scion.

Earlier today, he visited a relief camp set up at Jiribam Higher Secondary School and spoke to the internally displaced people, who have been affected by the year-long ethnic violence, living there.

Hours before the scheduled visit of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, armed miscreants attacked security forces in the Faiton Area.

Gandhi also arrived in Assam's Silchar today as part of his itinerary to visit flood-affected areas in the Northeast. His first stop was at the Thalai in Youth Care Center in Fulertal, where he visited a relief camp set up for those displaced.

However, his visit to Manipur, didn't go quite well with the BJP. Party IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticised Rahul Gandhi and accused him of indulging in "sick tragedy tourism". He alleged that the violence in Manipur was the Congress's legacy.