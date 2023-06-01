The Governor of Manipur has appointed, Rajiv Singh as DGP of Manipur.

An order from the Manipur government said that consequent upon the inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS from Tripura to Manipur cadre issued by MHA, Government of India, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order the creation of one post of OSD(Home), Government of Manipur.

The government has appointed P. Doungel, IPS, DGP as OSD(Home) in his grade pay while Rajiv Singh, IPS (on joining the State Government on inter-cadre deputation) DGP, Manipur & Head of Police Force.

Also Read: Tripura: 1993 batch IPS officer Rajiv Singh transferred to Manipur cadre

The order further reads that the Governor of Manipur is also pleased to order that Rajiv Singh, IPS, should take charge of the post of DGP, Manipur from P. Doungel, IPS immediately upon joining the State Government.