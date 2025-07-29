Rajya Sabha allocates 2 hours for discussion on President’s Rule extension in Manipur

The Rajya Sabha has scheduled a two-hour debate to deliberate on the resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months beginning August 13.

The decision was announced by Deputy Chairman Harivansh following a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.

The resolution, which may be taken up later this week, pertains to the extension of the proclamation dated February 13, 2025, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Minister of Cooperation had earlier notified the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that the House is being asked to approve the continuation of President’s Rule for another six months.



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President’s Rule was imposed after the resignation of then Chief Minister N Biren Singh amidst the escalating ethnic violence in the state.

The ongoing unrest in Manipur has claimed the lives of at least 260 people, displaced thousands, and continues to see sporadic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023. Efforts by the BJP to form a new government are still underway, with Meitei and Naga MLAs actively involved in political negotiations.

The extension of central rule is seen as critical to stabilising the situation and preparing ground for eventual restoration of democratic governance in the violence-struck state.

