Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh claimed that the sudden mushrooming of new villages at an alarming rate at various locations in the state directly poses an existential threat to the indigenous population of Manipur.

Taking to his X handle CM Singh wrote, "The sudden mushrooming of new villages at an alarming rate at various locations in the state directly poses an existential threat to the indigenous population of Manipur. The numbers and data speak for themselves, and I will say this again, if we are going to play politics on this crucial and complex issue, we are going to sink."

Addressing the Assembly, Manipur CM Biren Singh said, "Since 2005 number of new villages sprung up in Churachandpur district to 560, Kangpokpi 542, Chandel 296, Tengnoupal 258."

Further in a small place of Langol, around 1015 new patta land were identified, the CM added.



Also Read: Manipur Assembly stresses on NRC implementation for state's security

The Manipur Legislative Assembly reaffirmed its resolution taken on August 5, 2022, emphasizing the importance of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

The assembly believes that the NRC is vital for protecting Manipur's interests and contributing to the nation's benefit.

The decision to press the Indian Government to hasten the NRC's implementation demonstrates the assembly's commitment to preserving Manipur's security and integrity.

The assembly calls for all citizens to back this initiative in the pursuit of constructing a robust and prosperous Manipur for future generations.

Taking to its X handle, the Manipur CM wrote, "Today, the Manipur Legislative Assembly took a significant step by reaffirming our resolution passed on 5th August 2022. It is our firm belief that the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur is crucial for safeguarding the interests of our state and contributing to the greater good of our nation.

The decision to urge the Government of India to expedite the implementation of the NRC reflects our commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of Manipur. I urge all citizens to support this endeavour as we strive to build a stronger, more prosperous Manipur for generations to come."