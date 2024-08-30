Rastrahit Sarvopari Sangathan has written to the Commissioner of Delhi Police regarding a planned rally by Kuki Inpi and Kuki Students Organizations in New Delhi.

The rally, titled 'Nation Wide Rally for Kuki-Zo's Union Territory with LA Against Biren-led BJP Government's Institutional Genocide on the Kuki-Zo Community,' is scheduled for 31 August 2024 from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

The letter expresses concerns over potential violence, citing previous unrest following the Solidarity March Rally organized by ATSUM in Churachandpur District on 3 May 2023.

The organization claims that the situation in Manipur has been relatively peaceful for the last 5-6 months due to government efforts, despite attempts by Myanmar-based Kuki militants to disrupt normalcy.



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The letter argues that using terms like 'genocide' in the rally could instigate further violence and urges the authorities to take appropriate steps to prevent any disturbance.

"At the Point of juncture, organizing a nationwide rally by the Kuki Inpi & Kuki Students Organization using defamatory words showing communal difference by using the words like 'Genocide' may instigate 2nd round of violence in the State of Manipur. Such is not the first time; Kuki Inpi has earlier erected an epitaph at Churachandpur by inscribing the word 'Genocide' with related to Naga Tribes," mentioned the letter.

The organization emphasizes its desire for peace for all communities and has attached details alleging financial support from anti-national elements to Kuki organizations.