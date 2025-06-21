Renowned Manipuri actress Rashi Leima passes away at 75

Legendary Manipuri film and theatre actress Kshetrimayum Rashi, fondly known as Rashi Leima, passed away on Friday at the age of 75, leaving behind a rich legacy spanning decades in the world of Manipuri cinema, theatre, and radio.

A resident of Thangmeiband, Rashi Leima made her cinematic debut in the landmark film Matamgi Manipur (1972), the first full-length feature film in the Manipuri language. Her breakthrough performance came with the critically acclaimed film Imagi Ningthem, which brought international recognition to Manipuri cinema and firmly established her as one of the region’s most respected artistes.

Over her distinguished career, Rashi Leima featured in more than 150 radio plays broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Imphal, becoming a beloved voice for generations of listeners.



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Her immense contributions to Manipuri arts were widely recognised. She was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 13th Manipur State Film Awards in 2020 and had earlier received the Neta Irawat Leelaroi Lifetime Achievement Award from Sahitya Seva Samiti, Kakching in 2014.

Rashi Leima’s passing is being mourned across Manipur’s cultural and artistic circles, with tributes pouring in for her role in shaping the state’s cinematic and theatrical identity.

Cultural leaders, filmmakers, theatre practitioners, and admirers described her as a trailblazer who bridged generations and brought Manipuri storytelling to a national and international stage.

Her legacy lives on through her timeless performances and her indelible impact on the Manipuri arts.