RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Manipur for first time since 2023 ethnic violence

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Manipur on November 20, marking his first visit to the state since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.

According to RSS state general secretary Tarunkumar Sharma, Bhagwat will be in Manipur for three days as part of the centenary celebrations of the organisation.

During his stay, the RSS chief will hold a series of interactions with citizens, entrepreneurs, youth leaders and representatives of the Janajati (tribal) community.

On the day of his arrival, he will attend a programme at Konjeng Leikai in Imphal to meet entrepreneurs and prominent individuals, followed by a separate session with tribal leaders from the hill districts on November 21.



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RSS functionaries confirmed that visits to relief camps—where thousands displaced by the violence have been sheltering for two years—are not part of the current schedule, noting that the trip is primarily an internal organisational engagement.

Manipur has witnessed severe ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since 2023, resulting in more than 260 deaths and widespread displacement.

The state has been under President’s Rule, with the assembly placed under suspended animation after the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.