The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) raised ‘serious concerns’ over the prevailing situation in violence-hit state of Manipur during a gathering held at Ooty near Coimbatore from 13th to July 15, 2023.

The right-wing organisation during its annual “Prant Pracharak Baithak” expressed concerns over the issue while extending all efforts to create an environment of peace, mutual trust and necessary assistance to the affected families in Manipur.

The organisation also discussed the expansion of relief efforts for the affected people by the RSS volunteers. All sections of society were urged to contribute to fostering mutual harmony and establishing peace. Additionally, a call was made to the government to take every possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation.

In a statement issued at the end of the three-day meeting at Ooty in Tamil Nadu, the RSS called upon “the government to take the call of providing every possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation”.

The meeting was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other top leaders.

This the second time within a month that the organisation has expressed concerns over protracted ethnic violence in the northeastern state. In a statement released in June, Hosabale had urged both sides to overcome to trust deficit through dialogue for restoring peace.

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