The Supreme Court on July 11 heard a batch of pleas with regards to Manipur violence and directed the Manipur government to act upon certain suggestions made by petitioners to mitigate the situation.

Stating that the court cannot take over the control of law and order from the elected government, the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had called for “constructive suggestions” from the petitioners which could be considered by the government, while leaving out the aspect of security measures for the executive to handle.

Hearing a set of suggestions put forward by Justice PS Narasimha, advocate Nizam Pasha on behalf of the Zomi Students Federation of India, the apex court directed the state government to facilitate process for the victim families to visit mortuaries in Manipur under escort/protection and enable process of identification and handover of dead bodies for last rites.

The student’s federation urged the apex court to direct health ministry to depute doctors in the district hospitals in the hill districts of Manipur.

The petitioners even urged Supreme Court to direct the state government of Manipur to withdraw a circular issued by government threatening disciplinary action against all government employees who fail to report to work immediately.

The petitioners even appealed the court that appropriate restraint be exercised by persons holding official positions from making inciting or provocative remarks directed at any particular community that may exacerbate the conflict as per the directions issued by the court.

Also read : Manipur violence: Police along with Central Security Forces destroy more than 60 bunkers in state so far