Security forces arrest four insurgents, one drug peddler in Manipur

Security Forces and Manipur Police have intensified operations across the state, arresting multiple insurgent cadres and a drug peddler from Imphal East and Thoubal districts, besides ensuring the safe movement of essential goods along National Highway 37.

According to official sources, on Friday, a joint team of Security Forces apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed outfit PREPAK, identified as Phanjoubam Thajamanbi Devi (22) alias Chaibi alias Malemnganbi of Andro Kharam Leikai, from her residence under Andro Police Station in Imphal East district. Three mobile phones and an Aadhaar card were seized from her possession.

On the same day, Manipur Police arrested one Konthoujam Rajen Singh (48) of Huikap Makha Leikai from his residence and seized approximately 6 kg of contraband ganja.

In a separate operation on November 6, Security Forces arrested two active cadres of the RPF/PLA from different locations in Imphal East district.

The first, Laishram Kishan Singh (31) of Heirok Part-II, Thoubal district, was apprehended from Khurai Lamlong Bazar under Porompat Police Station. The second, Selheibam Joysana Meitei (48) alias Joymani alias Malei of Andro Uchon Mayai Leikai — a self-styled Major of the outfit — was nabbed from Porompat.



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Items recovered from their possession include a .38 pistol with three live rounds, two four-wheelers, two mobile phones with SIM cards, two wallets, and cash amounting to ₹60,300.

Police said the arrested individuals were involved in multiple cases of extortion from schools, brick farms, hospitals, and pharmacies in the Imphal East area.

Security Forces continue to maintain a strong vigil with intensified search operations and area domination drives in fringe and vulnerable zones across districts.

A total of 114 checkpoints (nakas) have been set up in both hill and valley districts, though no detentions were reported. Meanwhile, the movement of 270 vehicles carrying essential goods along NH-37 was ensured under strict security convoy arrangements to guarantee safe passage through sensitive stretches.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining coordinated operations to maintain peace and curb insurgent and criminal activities across Manipur.