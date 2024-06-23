In a bid to bolster security in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts, security forces have launched comprehensive search operations and area domination exercises. These efforts have led to significant achievements, including the destruction of bunkers and recovery of various weapons and items.

During operations in the Zero Point area of Kangpokpi District, security forces successfully destroyed three bunkers, thereby neutralizing potential threats. Concurrently, operations in the Waithou foothill area of Thoubal District resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition. The items recovered include one 12-Bore Single Barrel, one 12-Bore Bolt Action Rifle, one SMG with Magazine, one Revolver, two 2-inch Mortar Shells, two 81-Mortar Shells, two 36-HE Hand Grenades, two Chinese Grenades, one IED, two Smoke Grenades, two Smoke Shells, one Motorola Hand Held Set, one 7.62 SLR Magazine, and one Assault Rifle Magazine.

In addition to these operations, strict security measures have been implemented to ensure the safe movement of vehicles along critical routes. The movement of 229 and 290 vehicles along National Highways NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, has been secured, with essential items being transported without incident. Security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches to guarantee the free and safe movement of these vehicles.

To further enhance security, a total of 124 Nakas (checkpoints) have been installed across different districts in both the hill and valley regions of Manipur. These checkpoints have been instrumental in maintaining order, with police detaining 81 individuals in connection with various violations.

The concerted efforts of the security forces underscore a commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Manipur, ensuring the safety of its residents, and facilitating the smooth transportation of essential goods.

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