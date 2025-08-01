Senior BSF officers apprise Manipur Governor of border security measures

Top officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) briefed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday about the prevailing security situation along the state’s borders and the ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

BSF Additional Director General (ADG) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Inspector General of Mizoram & Cachar Frontier, Ravi Kant, met Governor Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. During the high-level meeting, the officers outlined the BSF’s operational preparedness and its role in securing the border amidst continuing tensions.



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The officers informed the Governor about the comprehensive steps taken by the BSF to manage the evolving security challenges. They also emphasised ongoing coordination with state agencies as a key factor in maintaining law and order.

A BSF statement later reaffirmed the force’s commitment to peace and stability in Manipur and neighbouring areas, highlighting their proactive engagement in addressing border-related concerns.