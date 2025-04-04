In a significant political development, seven MLAs from Manipur met with Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Chief Minister of Assam.

The details of the meeting have not been disclosed, but they are important given the current political landscape in Manipur.

The delegation included prominent leaders from the state: K. Govindas Singh, Kh. Ibomcha Singh, Th. Shanti Singh, M. Rameshwar Singh, Th. Shyamkumar Singh,L. Susindro Meitei, Md Abdul Nasir and K. Sarat Singh (General Secretary, BJP Manipur).



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While no official statement has been made regarding the discussions, the meeting has fueled speculation about possible political realignments or strategic planning within Manipur’s ruling camp.

Given Manipur’s history of political volatility, engagements with key regional leaders like Sarma often signal significant shifts in governance, party strategy, or upcoming electoral decisions.

With NEDA playing a crucial role in the BJP’s northeast expansion, such interactions often indicate critical decisions are being made.

Further updates are awaited as political circles keenly watch the outcome of this high-level discussion.