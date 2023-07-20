Disturbed by the shocking visuals of women being paraded naked in Manipur surfacing online, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on July 20 expressed his shock over the incident.

Calling the incident brutal, merciless and heinous, the Chief Minister urged the Central Government to immediately restore peace in the violence-hit state of Manipur.

Saying that the violence in Manipur not only affect the neighbouring state, but the entire country as a whole, Zoramthanga observed that the situation in the state has just got worse.

"Brutal violence in Manipur not only affect the neighbouring state but even the whole country. Situations seem to have worsened!" wrote Zoramthanga on Twitter.

The Chief Minister further added in his Twitter post, "I was really shocked and shaken to see the video that goes viral. The shocking video of the sexual assault of our two Vaiphei women in Manipur is brutal, merciless, heinous, despicable and complete inhuman! The whole region needs a permanent solution for the great problem Manipur is having which can really be solved only by the Central Govt".

Brutal violence in Manipur not only affect the neighbouring state but even the whole country. Situations seem to have worsened!



I was really shocked and shaken to see the video that goes viral. The shocking video of the sexual assault of our two Vaiphei women in Manipur is… — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 20, 2023

"I re-quote - Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture & the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don't think so!", added Mizoram CM.

Demanding an immediate restoration of peace and normalcy in the state, Zoramthanga urged the Central government as well as the Manipur government to look for immediate ways for peace restoration and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Also read : Manipur sexual violence: "Act now or we will step in" - CJI DY Chandrachud's warning to government