Six militants of banned outfits arrested in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

Security forces arrested six militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from three Imphal Valley districts of Manipur on September 18, police said.

Three active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit were picked up from their residences in Imphal West district.

They were identified as Leishangthem Tondon Singh (34), Leishangthem Anand Singh (34) and Heikham Hemchandra Singh (41).

Two SLR rifles, two modified .303 rifles, one INSAS rifle, nine magazines of various types and 99 cartridges were recovered from their possession, a police statement said.



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Another cadre of the same outfit, Taorem Tomchou Meitei alias Pena (45), was arrested from Andro in Imphal East district.

In a separate operation, police arrested one active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (PRO) outfit from Ichan Khunou in Thoubal district.

Additionally, an active cadre of the banned SOREPA outfit, identified as Khoinaijam Bhumeshwor Singh (24), was apprehended from Samaram Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district, with a dummy gun and three cartridges seized from him.