Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh on January 26 said the state and central forces are working in coordination to bring tranquillity and peace in the northeastern state.

He also said the state and central forces have coordination committees at the state and district levels to normalise the situation in the violence-hit state.

"We (State and central forces) are always in constant touch. We have coordination committees at the state headquarters and district levels and have several video conferences," the DGP said on the sidelines of a Republic Day programme.

"For me, all forces are equal. We are working together with state and central forces in coordination and trying to bring a normal situation as soon as possible" Singh said.



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Earlier on January 23, a three-member special Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team today met with members of the Arambai Tengol, a Meitei socio-cultural organisation, in Manipur state capital Imphal.

The MHA special team, led by interlocutor AK Mishra, held two rounds of talks with the Arambai Tengol members. As per sources, the first round of talks took place after the team arrived in Imphal.

As per highly placed sources, during the meet, the Arambai Tengol put up the demand for conducting an updation of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Manipur with the base year being put at 1951.