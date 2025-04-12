The Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation has condemned a recent joint statement by six Kuki civil society organisations, calling their warning against Meitei pilgrims visiting the sacred Thangjing Hill “unconstitutional” and “akin to stopping Hindus from visiting Kailash Parbat or Muslims from Mecca.”

The foundation asserted that the pilgrimage to Ibudhou Thangjing, a sacred site for the Meitei community, is a centuries-old religious practice that must not be obstructed.

Tensions have escalated in Manipur after six Kuki civil society groups jointly issued a statement on April 9, 2025, warning the Meitei community against crossing the buffer zone near Thangjing Hill for their annual pilgrimage.

The Kuki organisations asserted that until a political settlement is reached under the Constitution of India for the Kuki-Zo people, any such attempt by the Meiteis would be seen as a direct provocation. They added that any consequences arising from such actions would be the sole responsibility of those who undertake them.



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In response, the Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation issued a strongly worded statement rejecting the threat. “This is a blatant attempt to deny Meiteis their fundamental rights to religious practice and freedom of movement,” the foundation said.

“The annual pilgrimage to Thangjing Ching, home to the revered deity Ibudhou Thangjing, has been a part of Meitei culture since ancient times.”

The Foundation also accused Kuki groups of past provocations, including the desecration of the Thangjing shrine, erection of a Christian cross at the site, and an alleged attempt to rename the hill. It claimed that such actions are designed to provoke violence and derail peace efforts initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation urged the authorities to take decisive action, stating that any further delay would embolden extremist elements and deepen the communal divide.

As both sides hold firm to their positions, the situation around Thangjing Hill remains tense, with calls for restraint and peaceful dialogue gaining urgency.