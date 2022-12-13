A fourth-semester student of Manipur University was found hanging inside his hostel room on December 10 in the Imphal district of the state.

The deceased has been identified as Lunminlal Kipgen, 22, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan by inmates of the hostels on the morning of December 12 after a stench smell began to come out from his room.

The University administration informed the police after finding the lifeless body of Kipgen hanging from the ceiling fan of his room.

The police while checking the room of the deceased recovered a suicide note. As per reports, the lifeless body was found slightly bloated and partially decomposed and it was draped in a college uniform and also had a small cut on its left wrist.

Kipgen, a resident of Kangpokpi district, was pursuing his graduation in Tourism and Hospitality management under a bachelor of Vocational Degree at centre for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development.

According to the hostellers, a foul smell coming out of Kipgen’s room prompted the hostellers to check on him, However, the room was reportedly locked from the inside. It was learned that the deceased was last seen two days back.

The body has been handed over to his family after postmortem at RIMS mortuary and a case has also been registered in this regard.

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