A total of eight student organisations in Delhi have tendered a joint statement urging effective intervention by the state authorities amid loss of live, property in the raging violence in Manipur.

Expressing concerns over the loss of lives, property and displacement of families, the student organisations in Delhi via a press note stated, "We are deeply anguished by the many lives that have been lost, many have been rendered homeless and many that are now struggling for access to essential needs as a result of the violent conflict that has erupted in our sister state of Manipur". The organisations further stated, "We denounce the Central and the State governments for their failure to act promptly before the situation escalated beyond control. The great destruction that has been wrought upon the state and its people could have been prevented had the state acted expediently".

The student organisations comprising Tripura, Nagaland, Bodo, Delhi Anchalik Association, Manipur, Khasi, Assam and Northeast have appealed to the concerned governments to take immediate measures to absolutely prevent any further loss of lives and destruction, evacuate all the citizens in volatile areas, ensure easy access to basic facilities for those lodged in shelters, and to ensure rehabilitaiton of all the affected persons/families as expeditiously as possible.

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