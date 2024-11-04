20 students from the villages of Andro, Yairipok, Yambem, and Angtha in Manipur interacted with President Droupadi Murmu, on November 4, 2024. The interaction was part of the National Integration Tour organized by the Spear Corps under the auspices of Operation Sadbhavna.

During this inspiring meeting at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the students presented a memento to President Murmu, which symbolized their respect and admiration for her leadership. They shared their dreams and aspirations, reflecting on how the President's life journey serves as a source of motivation for them. The President encouraged the students, emphasizing the importance of education and perseverance in achieving their goals.

The National Integration Tour aims to enhance the students' understanding of India's diverse cultural landscape by allowing them to visit significant historical sites in Lucknow and Agra. Through this tour, the students will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the rich cultural heritage that defines India. This initiative not only promotes national integration but also empowers young minds, nurturing them into responsible citizens who can contribute positively to society.

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