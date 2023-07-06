The Supreme Court on July 6 refused to entertain a plea by two Manipur residents against repeated internet shutdowns in the state rocked by ethnic violence and gave them the liberty to approach the high court on the matter.

A bench comprising chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Judges P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra noticed that a division seat of the Manipur High Court is as of now seized of the matter in which an expert committee was formed and directed to examine whether internet could be restored in the state.

The shutdown's interference with the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression was described as "grossly disproportionate" in the plea.

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